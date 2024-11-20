Senior official urges targeting root causes of security risks

Xinhua) 22:58, November 20, 2024

SHENYANG, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong has urged police authorities to help address the root causes of risks to people's safety and social stability.

Wang, also a member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection of police work to resolve conflicts and maintain social stability in northeast China's Liaoning Province on Monday and Tuesday.

Wang ordered a comprehensive inspection to identify security risks such as social conflicts and disputes, seek solutions to those risks, and ensure that the conclusion of cases leads to the real settlement of the disputes involved.

He called on police forces to strengthen risk prevention and control measures for certain key links and enhance patrol in public spaces.

He also urged efforts to enhance new-quality combat capabilities of the police, as well as efforts to improve police abilities in the identification, efficient handling and resolution of risks, and in the issuance of early warnings.

