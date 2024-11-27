China ready to maintain sound economic, trade cooperation with Mexico: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:53, November 27, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with Mexico to maintain the sound ecology of bilateral economic and trade cooperation and boost the development of both countries, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks during a daily press briefing, responding to a media inquiry on Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's recent remarks about Chinese exports to Mexico.

Mao said that China's trade cooperation with other countries is based on international rules and market principles, with mutual benefit being the essence of that cooperation. It is not in the interests of either party to politicize economic and trade issues, said the spokesperson.

China and Mexico are good friends who trust each other and good partners pursuing common development, she said, noting that imports from China have played an important role in the development of Mexico's manufacturing industry, enhanced the competitiveness of its foreign trade, and brought tangible benefits to the Mexican people.

"Maintaining stable and healthy economic and trade relations serves the common expectations of both sides and the long-term interests of all parties," Mao said.

