Ancient Greece comes to Beijing: A cultural bridge between two civilizations

The copy of the Golden "Mask of Agamemnon" among the artifacts presented in the exhibition "Greeks: Agamemnon to Alexander the Great" at the Beijing Capital Museum, Nov. 20, 2024. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

The grandeur of ancient Greece was brought to life at the Beijing Capital Museum, where the exhibition "Greeks: Agamemnon to Alexander the Great" was officially inaugurated in a heartfelt opening ceremony.

The ceremony, held in the museum’s prestigious hall, was chaired by Tan Xiaoling, deputy director of the Capital Museum, who warmly welcomed the distinguished guests and attendees. She then introduced Evgenios Kalpyris, ambassador of Greece in China. In his eloquent speech, Kalpyris highlighted the shared values between the Greek and Chinese civilizations, noting that such cultural exchanges strengthen the profound bonds of friendship between the two nations.

Evgenios Kalpyris, ambassador of Greece in China, addresses the audience during the opening ceremony of the exhibition "Greeks: Agamemnon to Alexander the Great" at the Beijing Capital Museum, Nov. 20, 2024. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Next, Zhang Lixin, director of the Beijing Cultural Heritage Bureau, addressed the audience with heartfelt remarks, expressing Beijing’s pride in hosting this exhibition. She emphasized its role in enriching cultural dialogue and providing visitors with an opportunity to immerse themselves in the wonders of ancient Greece.

Representing Greece's archaeological expertise, Eleni Papadopoulou, director of the Ephorate of Antiquities of Chania, took the stage to stress the significance of the exhibition. She spoke of the mutual respect and strong ties between Greek and Chinese cultures, which continue to inspire collaborations such as this exceptional display.

Left to right, Han Zhanming, director of the Capital Museum of Beijing, Zhang Lixin, director of Beijing Cultural Heritage Bureau, Evgenios Kalpyris, ambassador of Greece in China and Eleni Papadopoulou, director of the Ephorate of Antiquities of Chania, together reveal the title of the exhibition "Greeks: Agamemnon to Alexander the Great" at the Beijing Capital Museum, Nov. 20, 2024. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

The ceremony concluded with an address by Han Zhanming, director of the Beijing Capital Museum, who extended a warm welcome to all and invited attendees to explore the treasures of the exhibition.

Distinguished guests in attendance

The event was graced by the presence of several high-ranking diplomats, reflecting its international significance. Among the audience were ambassadors from Jordan, Austria, India, Italy, Bulgaria, and Romania with their spouses, as well as the newly appointed Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Greece in China, Alexandros Vidouris. Their participation underscored the global importance of cultural diplomacy and the shared admiration for the heritage of ancient Greece. Among others, Yong Wang, secretary general of the Center for Chinese and Greek Civilizations at Southwest University, Chongqing in southwest China attended the opening ceremony.

Exhibition is presented to the attendees by the Greek specialized staff who traveled to Beijing for the opening ceremony in the opening ceremony of the exhibition "Greeks: Agamemnon to Alexander the Great" at the Beijing Capital Museum, Nov. 20, 2024. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Cultural diplomacy at its finest

"Greeks: Agamemnon to Alexander the Great" is more than an exhibition—it is a cultural bridge that connects two ancient civilizations with shared values of wisdom, innovation, and mutual respect. This extraordinary display invites audiences to reflect on the legacy of the past while forging new cultural connections for the future.

As the exhibition opens its doors, it promises to captivate visitors of all ages, offering a memorable experience that celebrates history and the enduring friendship between Greece and China.

Distinguished attendees at the opening ceremony of the exhibition "Greeks: Agamemnon to Alexander the Great" at the Beijing Capital Museum, Nov. 20, 2024. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Foreign attendee observes the marble bust of Homer presented at the Capital Museum of Beijing through the exhibition "Greeks: Agamemnon to Alexander the Great" at the Beijing Capital Museum, Nov. 20, 2024. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

