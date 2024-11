We Are China

Special exhibition featuring ancient Greek artifact kicks off in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 14:43, November 06, 2024

Ancient Greek artifacts are exhibited at National Museum of China in Beijing, Nov. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Wenyu)

Featuring a total of 279 pieces (sets) of artifacts rooted in ancient Greece, the exhibition "The Countless Aspects of Beauty in Ancient Art" opened in Beijing on Tuesday.

Ancient Greek artifacts are exhibited at National Museum of China in Beijing, Nov. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Wenyu)

Ancient Greek artifacts are exhibited at National Museum of China in Beijing, Nov. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Wenyu)

Ancient Greek artifacts are exhibited at National Museum of China in Beijing, Nov. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Wenyu)

Ancient Greek artifacts are exhibited at National Museum of China in Beijing, Nov. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Wenyu)

Ancient Greek artifacts are exhibited at National Museum of China in Beijing, Nov. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Wenyu)

Ancient Greek artifacts are exhibited at National Museum of China in Beijing, Nov. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Wenyu)

Ancient Greek artifacts are exhibited at National Museum of China in Beijing, Nov. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Wenyu)

Ancient Greek artifacts are exhibited at National Museum of China in Beijing, Nov. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Wenyu)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)