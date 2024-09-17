We Are China

12th edition of Athens Flying Week kicks off

Xinhua) 10:04, September 17, 2024

Aircraft from Saudi Arabia perform during an air show at the Tanagra Air Base, some 70 kilometers north of Athens, Greece, Sept. 15, 2024.

The 12th edition of Athens Flying Week kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

Aircraft from Switzerland perform during an air show at the Tanagra Air Base, some 70 kilometers north of Athens, Greece, Sept. 15, 2024.

The 12th edition of Athens Flying Week kicked off here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

