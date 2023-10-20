Chinese FM meets high-level representative of Greek PM

Xinhua) 13:42, October 20, 2023

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Kostas Skrekas, a high-level representative of Greek prime minister and development minister, who is in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday met with Kostas Skrekas, a high-level representative of Greek prime minister and development minister, who is in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has become the most popular global public goods and the largest platform for international cooperation 10 years since it was proposed, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Greece is an important partner in jointly building the Belt and Road and pragmatic cooperation between China and Greece has achieved fruitful outcomes, Wang said, adding that China will join hands with Greece to push forward cooperation projects such as the Piraeus port project and support connectivity in Europe.

Noting that China and Europe are partners rather than rivals, Wang said that China would like to join hands with the European side to advocate and practice true multilateralism, support free trade, safeguard fair competition, oppose protectionism and work for a fairer and more equitable global governance system.

He expressed the hope that Greece will continue to play a constructive role in the healthy development of China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership.

Skrekas said that Greece and China have a high degree of mutual trust and a solid foundation for mutually beneficial cooperation.

Being a reliable friend of China, Greece will continue to uphold the one-China principle, carry forward the tradition of friendship and deepen cooperation in various fields, he said, adding that Greece will continue to actively participate in and promote the healthy and stable development of EU-China relations.

