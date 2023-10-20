Xi meets president of New Development Bank

October 20, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday met with President of the New Development Bank (NDB) Dilma Rousseff, who is in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Xi called on the NDB to help make the international financial system more just and equitable to effectively increase the representation and voice of emerging markets and developing countries.

Xi welcomed the NDB's participation in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Global Development Initiative, as well as its role in promoting the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and helping with the modernization of more developing countries.

China will continue to support the NDB's work and Rousseff in performing her duties in China, Xi said.

Rousseff thanked the Chinese government for its support for the NDB and expressed the belief that the BRI and the forum will play an important role in global sustainable development and green development.

The NDB is willing to actively participate in Belt and Road cooperation and make due contributions to promoting world multi-polarity and the reform of the international financial system, she said.

