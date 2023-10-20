3rd BRI forum provides milestone results

Chinadaily.com.cn) 11:07, October 20, 2023

A floral arrangement for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation is seen near Beijing's National Convention Center on Saturday. [Photo/Xinhua]

The third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation was held in Beijing from Oct 17 to 18, marking an important milestone in the process of building the Belt and Road. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the forum was a "complete success" during a news conference on Wednesday. Let's take a look at some major results of the forum highlighted by the Foreign Minister.

