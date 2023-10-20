Key takeaways from Xi's meetings with foreign guests

October 20, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday met with eight leaders of foreign countries and the president of the New Development Bank who gathered in Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF), which concluded on Wednesday.

The following is a summary of what Xi said during the meetings.

During his meeting with Prime Minister of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly, Xi said China is willing to deepen the synergy of development strategies with Egypt, encourage competent Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in Egypt, and welcome more quality Egyptian products to enter the Chinese market.

On the current situation between Palestine and Israel, Xi stressed that the top priority is to cease fire and stop war at an early date, noting that the fundamental way out of the recurring Palestine-Israel conflict lies in implementing the "two-state solution" and establishing an independent State of Palestine, so as to realize the peaceful coexistence of Palestine and Israel.

When meeting with Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, Xi noted that China is willing to expand trilateral cooperation among China, Mongolia and Russia, and make steady progress in the construction of the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor.

During his meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Xi said China stands ready to advance the synergy of the Belt and Road Initiative with Cambodia's Pentagon Strategy, ensure that the "Industrial Development Corridor" and the "Fish and Rice Corridor" are well constructed, and push for the implementation of more projects that benefit the public.

When meeting with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, Xi called for enhancing China-Turkmenistan comprehensive strategic partnership, saying it serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and the shared aspiration of the two peoples.

During his meeting with President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso, Xi said that China is willing to explore and foster new areas of cooperation such as the digital economy and green development with the Republic of the Congo, and promote their comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation to new heights.

When meeting with Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, Xi said China stands ready to work with Thailand to continuously add new dimensions to their family-like relations, and transform the advantages of the traditional friendship into a driving force for win-win cooperation.

During his meeting with Mozambican Prime Minister Adriano Maleiane, Xi said China is willing to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with Mozambique and other African countries to help them speed up modernization.

When meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, Xi said China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan within the framework of the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to promote regional unity and cooperation and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries.

During his meeting with President of the New Development Bank (NDB) Dilma Rousseff, Xi called on the NDB to help make the international financial system more just and equitable to effectively increase the representation and voice of emerging markets and developing countries.

