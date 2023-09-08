Death toll from floods in Greece reaches 6

Xinhua) 08:59, September 08, 2023

ATHENS, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- The death toll from extensive flooding caused by torrential rains in central Greece this week has reached six, with the bodies of two elderly women recovered in the Thessaly region on Thursday afternoon, Greek national broadcaster ERT has reported.

Earlier on Thursday, Greek Civil Protection and Climate Crisis Minister Vassilis Kikilias had confirmed the deaths of four people, with another six missing.

In addition, at least 64 people were trapped in their houses in villages in the Thessaly region, the most affected by the floods, he said.

"(Rescuers) will continue search operations door-to-door in villages that have been cut off, evacuating people to safety (during the night)," Kikilias said in a televised statement on Thursday evening.

So far, the Fire Brigade has rescued 820 people throughout the country, and taken them to safety. Since Tuesday morning, it has received 4,870 calls for assistance in evacuating people, pumping water and removing trees from the streets.

Firefighters and the Civil Protection Ministry's forces, assisted by the army, are working in flooded areas, attempting to approach the most remote sites in Thessaly by helicopter and boat. Hundreds of houses in villages are submerged beneath water and mud, while parts of the road network have been destroyed, Greek national news agency AMNA reported.

The most severe situation was reported between the cities of Trikala and Karditsa, where a dam broke and a river has overflown, Kikilias said.

Farmland, livestock units and businesses have been affected, while water supply and electricity have been disrupted.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit the flood-stricken areas of Thessaly on Friday, ERT reported on Thursday.

His scheduled visit to northern Greece this weekend, to inaugurate the Thessaloniki International Fair and deliver a speech on economic policy, has been postponed until next weekend.

The bad weather front that has been sweeping Greece since Monday, hit hard in the wider area of Volos city port on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, settlements were still cut off as roads and a bridge have suffered major damage, and waters were still high in some parts, AMNA reported.

Damage has also been caused to the Neolithic excavations at Dimini near Volos, AMNA said, while the Culture Ministry announced on Thursday that waters from a heavy storm in Athens on Wednesday had reached the basement of the National Gallery. However, no works have been affected.

The extreme weather phenomena will recede on Thursday evening, according to the National Meteorological Service.

