Greece battles wildfires, 146 arrests made for arson

Xinhua) 09:19, August 28, 2023

ATHENS, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- Greek firefighters are battling wildfires on Andros island in the Aegean Sea and the Evros region in northern Greece on Sunday, according to the Fire Brigade.

Meanwhile, authorities are investigating causes of the blazes that scorched over 120,000 hectares of forests and farmland this year so far, according to the National Observatory of Athens.

A total of 119 arrests for arson by negligence and 27 by intention were made by the Fire Brigade from May 1 until Saturday, Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Vassilis Kikilias posted on social media over the weekend.

In three days from Thursday to Saturday, four individuals were arrested for arson with intent while two by negligence, he added.

In the case of the fire that started on Saturday on Evia island, authorities believe it was due to lightning strikes, Greek national news agency AMNA reported.

Over 1,000 wildfires have been reported this summer. Only this week firefighting forces faced over 400 blazes across the country, the Fire Brigade said.

Last month, Kikilias said most of the blazes this season were caused by "human hand," either negligence or arson.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)