Worst heatwave in decades hits Greece

Xinhua) 10:42, July 24, 2023

A screen warns drivers about the high risk of fire in Athens, Greece, on July 23, 2023. Greece is experiencing the worst heatwave in decades with the highest temperature reaching 45 degrees Celsius. (Photo by Lefteris Partsalis/Xinhua)

The Greek presidential guards stand at their positions in Athens, Greece, on July 23, 2023. Greece is experiencing the worst heatwave in decades with the highest temperature reaching 45 degrees Celsius. (Photo by Lefteris Partsalis/Xinhua)

Tourists walk next to a mist machine of a coffee shop to cool down in Athens, Greece, on July 23, 2023. Greece is experiencing the worst heatwave in decades with the highest temperature reaching 45 degrees Celsius. (Photo by Lefteris Partsalis/Xinhua)

People play at a fountain of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens, Greece, on July 23, 2023. Greece is experiencing the worst heatwave in decades with the highest temperature reaching 45 degrees Celsius. (Photo by Lefteris Partsalis/Xinhua)

Tourists walk next to a mist machine of a coffee shop to cool down in Athens, Greece, on July 23, 2023. Greece is experiencing the worst heatwave in decades with the highest temperature reaching 45 degrees Celsius. (Photo by Lefteris Partsalis/Xinhua)

People play at a fountain of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens, Greece, on July 23, 2023. Greece is experiencing the worst heatwave in decades with the highest temperature reaching 45 degrees Celsius. (Photo by Lefteris Partsalis/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)