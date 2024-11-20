China's tourism market takes center stage at import expo

People's Daily Online) 16:13, November 20, 2024

The seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai from Nov. 5-10 boosted local tourism spending while promoting regional cooperation and highlighting new development trends in China's tourism market.

An artisan, left, demonstrates handicraft-making at the seventh China International Import Expo in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

The exhibition showcased diverse regional attractions, with northeast China's Heilongjiang Province drawing international attention through displays featuring prominent tourist destinations, including the renowned Snow Town.

Known for its rich winter culture and abundant snow resources, Heilongjiang's pavilion displayed creative cultural products that incorporated winter elements. The province highlighted its cultural heritage through Bohai Mohe embroidery, a national-level intangible cultural heritage, along with musical instruments, folk customs and wood carvings that reflect the region's distinct character.

The deep integration of culture and tourism in recent years has allowed unique local cultures to play an important role in boosting tourism. Tourism-related exhibition halls at the seventh CIIE showcased these local cultures through multiple innovative approaches.

The expo dedicated more than 32,000 square meters to cultural exchanges, setting a record in the event's history and providing a comprehensive showcase of China's diverse cultural and tourism offerings across regions.

A visitor tests a product in the consumer goods exhibition area at the seventh China International Import Expo in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

The expo made a splash with cutting-edge technologies that facilitate tourism development. For example, achievements in restoring Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) murals at the Yongle Palace using AI technology were on display at AMD's booth during the CIIE.

Additionally, CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. showcased its model of the Fenghuang maglev sightseeing express line, which connects Fenghuang high-speed railway station to the Fenghuang ancient town, a famous tourist site in central China's Hunan Province. Similar maglev sightseeing trains are now operating in famous tourist attractions, including Lijiang, Dujiangyan and Zhangjiakou.

Legoland Shanghai Resort's booth, operated by Merlin Entertainments Group, unveiled its first concept video at this year's CIIE, giving visitors a preview of eight themed areas and dozens of interactive rides.

A visitor poses at the Lego Group booth during the seventh China International Import Expo in Shanghai. (Photo/Chen Haoming)

Set to open in summer 2025, Legoland Shanghai Resort will feature the world's first "Monkie Kid" themed zone and Legoland Creative World, offering visitors a more diverse and localized immersive theme park experience.

Making its third consecutive appearance at the CIIE, Legoland Shanghai Resort's chief operating officer, John Jakobsen, noted that China represents the world's second-largest theme park market and a strategic growth area for Merlin Entertainments.

Marriott International, marking its seventh year at the expo, shared this optimistic outlook.

Mao Yibing, president of Marriott International Greater China, identified family and senior travelers as emerging consumer groups, while highlighting technology-enhanced experiences as defining trends in China's expanding tourism sector.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)