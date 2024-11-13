Wrapping up the 7th CIIE: Data recap

Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:48, November 13, 2024

Editor's note: The seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) concluded in Shanghai on Sunday. In its seven-year history since 2018, the CIIE has grown into a symbol of China's new development approach, a platform for high-level openness and a global public good, marked by rising attendance and expanding turnover each year.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)