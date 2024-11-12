Home>>
Liuyi's CIIE diary: Old friends, new faces, endless possibilities
By Fan Liuyi and Li Zhuoman (People's Daily App) 13:42, November 12, 2024
The 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai is more than just a showcase of global innovation—it's also a meeting point for cultures, ideas, and opportunities. From long-time friends to first-time visitors, every interaction at the CIIE is a bridge that links us to new possibilities and shared growth. Join People's Daily reporter Liuyi as she explores these moments and relationships.
(Produced by Fan Liuyi and Li Zhuoman)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
