Liuyi's CIIE diary: Old friends, new faces, endless possibilities

By Fan Liuyi and Li Zhuoman (People's Daily App) 13:42, November 12, 2024

The 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai is more than just a showcase of global innovation—it's also a meeting point for cultures, ideas, and opportunities. From long-time friends to first-time visitors, every interaction at the CIIE is a bridge that links us to new possibilities and shared growth. Join People's Daily reporter Liuyi as she explores these moments and relationships.

(Produced by Fan Liuyi and Li Zhuoman)

