Chinese, Pakistani militaries to hold joint anti-terrorism exercise
BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Western Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army will send troops to Pakistan to participate in a joint anti-terrorism exercise from late November to mid-December, the Ministry of National Defense announced Tuesday.
Coded "Warrior-VIII," the exercise will focus on joint counter-terrorism clean-up and strike operations. The two sides will engage in multi-level and mixed training across various specialties, and organize live troop drills in accordance with the actual combat process, the ministry said.
This year's exercise is the eighth joint exercise of the series between the Chinese and Pakistani militaries, with the aim to consolidate and deepen practical exchanges and cooperation, as well as enhance the capability for conducting joint counter-terrorism operations.
The last joint exercise in this series was held in 2019.
