China, Pakistan to strengthen communication, coordination on Afghanistan issue

Xinhua) 14:57, October 16, 2024

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- China and Pakistan will strengthen communication and coordination on the issue of Afghanistan, said a joint statement issued here on Tuesday during Chinese Premier Li Qiang's official visit to Pakistan.

In the statement, both sides urged concerted efforts of the international community to encourage the Interim Afghan Government to build an inclusive political framework, adopt moderate policies and pursue good-neighborliness.

The two sides also called for strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation at bilateral and multilateral levels to support Afghanistan in taking comprehensive measures to eradicate terrorism and called on the Interim Afghan Government to take visible and verifiable actions to dismantle and eliminate all terrorist groups based in Afghanistan which continue to pose a serious threat to regional and global security, and to prevent the use of Afghan territory against its neighbors, the region, and beyond.

They also agreed to play a constructive role in helping Afghanistan achieve stable development and integrate into the international community.

