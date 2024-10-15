Chinese premier meets with Pakistani military leaders

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Pakistan Army Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, Chief of Naval Staff Naveed Ashraf and Chief of Air Staff Zaheer Ahmad Babar in Islamabad, Pakistan, Oct. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Pakistan Army Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, Chief of Naval Staff Naveed Ashraf and Chief of Air Staff Zaheer Ahmad Babar here on Monday.

Noting that since the establishment of diplomatic ties, China and Pakistan have always respected and supported each other, Li said that the two countries are good brothers and good partners who have stood the test of the changing international landscape and truly shared weal and woe and helped each other.

Under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani leaders, China-Pakistan relations have developed in depth and are moving steadily toward building an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, Li said.

China is willing to work with Pakistan to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, deepen strategic coordination, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation and bring more benefits to the two peoples, he added.

Li pointed out that China firmly supports Pakistan in building a united, stable, prosperous and strong Pakistan, and is willing to continue to provide support and assistance to Pakistan within its capacity and further deepen cooperation with Pakistan in various fields.

It is hoped that the two militaries will continue to strengthen cooperation and provide solid support for China-Pakistan friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation, noted Li.

China supports Pakistan's efforts to combat terrorism and stands ready to deepen counterterrorism cooperation with Pakistan, pool counterterrorism efforts among regional countries and jointly safeguard peace and stability of the two countries and the region, Li said.

The Pakistani side said that deepening the ironclad Pakistan-China friendship is a strong consensus across all sectors of the Pakistani society.

Pakistan and China have always firmly supported and coordinated with each other on issues concerning their respective core interests, with solid political mutual trust, they said.

The Pakistani military is committed to contributing to the cause of friendly cooperation between the two countries and will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions, and projects in Pakistan, they said.

Pakistan is also willing to strengthen defense and security cooperation with China within bilateral and multilateral frameworks, safeguard the common interests of both countries and promote regional peace, stability and development, they added.

