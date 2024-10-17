Home>>
China, Pakistan renew currency swap agreement
(Xinhua) 13:08, October 17, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank on Wednesday said that it has renewed a bilateral currency swap agreement with the State Bank of Pakistan.
The total value of the agreement is 30 billion yuan (about 4.21 billion U.S. dollars), or 1.18 trillion Pakistani rupees, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website.
The agreement is valid for three years and can be renewed upon mutual consent, according to the statement.
The currency swap arrangement will strengthen financial cooperation between China and Pakistan, expand the use of the two currencies, and promote and facilitate bilateral trade and investment, the statement said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, Pakistan to strengthen communication, coordination on Afghanistan issue
- China, Pakistan to enhance connectivity of Gwadar Port
- Any attempt to disrupt, undermine China-Pakistan cooperation bound to fail: joint statement
- China to strengthen legislative exchanges, cooperation with Pakistan, says premier
- Li calls for bolstering ties with Pakistan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.