Home>>
China, Pakistan to enhance connectivity of Gwadar Port
(Xinhua) 14:40, October 16, 2024
ISLAMABAD, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- China and Pakistan agreed to solidly enhance connectivity between the Gwadar Port and other parts of Pakistan, said a joint statement issued here Tuesday during Chinese Premier Li Qiang's official visit to Pakistan.
Recognizing the significance of the Gwadar Port as a key hub for cross-regional connectivity, the two sides reaffirmed their readiness to speed up the development of the auxiliary infrastructure of the Gwadar Port and to steadily attract more cargo shipments to the port.
They also agreed to find a solution to inadequate water and power supply at an early date, to accelerate the development of the port's industrial zone and to solidly enhance connectivity between the port and other parts of Pakistan.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China to strengthen legislative exchanges, cooperation with Pakistan, says premier
- Li calls for bolstering ties with Pakistan
- Chinese premier meets with Pakistani military leaders
- China ready to join Pakistan for closer community with shared future -- Premier Li
- Chinese companies make contributions towards Pakistan's economic growth: senate chairman
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.