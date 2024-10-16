Any attempt to disrupt, undermine China-Pakistan cooperation bound to fail: joint statement

Xinhua) 14:36, October 16, 2024

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- The China-Pakistan relationship is of strategic significance, and any attempt to disrupt or undermine China-Pakistan cooperation is bound to fail, said a joint statement issued here on Tuesday during Chinese Premier Li Qiang's official visit to Pakistan.

China and Pakistan enjoy an all-level, across-the-board and high-quality relationship, said the statement.

The Chinese side reiterated that the China-Pakistan relationship is a priority in its foreign relations. The Pakistani side underscored that the Pakistan-China relationship is the cornerstone of its foreign policy while the Chinese side highlighted that the China-Pakistan relationship is of special significance in China's foreign policy.

The two sides agreed to continue to deepen cooperation in various fields and accelerate efforts to build an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.

