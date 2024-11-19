Chinese experts predict high yield of new tea-oil camellia variety

Xinhua) 11:20, November 19, 2024

CHANGSHA, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese experts said Monday that a newly developed variety of tea-oil camellia (Camellia oleifera) is expected to yield an impressive 731.12 kg of fruit per mu (about 0.067 hectares), far exceeding the output of traditional varieties.

According to the result of the yield-predicting work in the Xiangjiang New Area, central China's Hunan province, the new variety, named "Deyou No. 2," is expected to produce an average of about 9.88 kg of fruit per tree, with an average fruit weight of 60.7 grams and a seed extraction rate of 59.5 percent.

Experts believe this achievement will positively impact China's edible oil self-sufficiency.

Leading the research team is Yuan Deyi, a professor with Central South University of Forestry and Technology. According to him, "Deyou No. 2" is a new variety selected and bred by his team for nearly 20 years through interspecific hybridization between different varieties of tea-oil oil camellia.

"With large-scale adoption in suitable regions, this variety has the potential to largely boost China's tea-oil production," said Zeng Xiangwei, deputy secretary-general of the Chinese Society of Forestry.

From 2023 to 2025, the country will expand the tea-oil camellia plantation area by 19.17 million mu, according to a three-year action plan released by government bodies including the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

With a long planting history in China, in recent years tea-oil camellia has played a significant role in helping underprivileged residents shake off poverty.

