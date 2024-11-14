China’s largest offshore Enping 15-1 oilfield group sets new record with daily production exceeding 7,500 tons

November 14, 2024

China's largest offshore Enping 15-1 oilfield group of the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin in the South China Sea. This is also Asia's largest offshore oil production platform. (Photo: Screenshot from the CCTV News)

China's largest and most intelligent offshore oilfield cluster, the Enping 15-1 oilfield group, has brought all 76 wells online, achieving a daily crude output of over 7,500 tons, setting a new record, CCTV News reported on Thursday.

The project includes four offshore platforms and six adjacent oilfields. Since the first well started production in December 2022, the group has produced a total of 2.8 million tons of crude oil.

The Enping 15-1 oilfield group has cumulatively stored over 60 million cubic meters of carbon dioxide, according to China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC).

The project has achieved green development for offshore oil and gas fields through the ongoing implementation of energy-saving measures and emission reduction technologies, advancing its green and low-carbon transformation.

The Enping 15-1 oilfield group hosts Asia's largest offshore crude oil platform, China's first offshore carbon dioxide storage demonstration project, and the country's first large-scale and unmanned, intelligent platform.

It is equipped with remote-controlled software, CO2 reinjection, and storage capabilities, making it a modern offshore oilfield cluster that combines high output, intelligence, and low-carbon emissions.

The oilfield's carbon dioxide storage is China's first offshore demonstration project for CO2 storage at a million-ton scale.

