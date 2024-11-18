Peru's Chancay Port opens new land-sea corridor between China and Latin America

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Peruvian counterpart, Dina Boluarte, attended the opening ceremony of the Chancay Port in Peru via video link on Nov. 14 local time.

This connection means more than just the BRI taking root in Peru. From Chancay to Shanghai, we are witnessing the birth of a new Asia-Latin America land-sea corridor, Xi said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a grand welcome ceremony hosted by Peruvian President Dina Boluarte in Lima, Peru, Nov. 14, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

The new land-sea corridor between China and Latin America in the new era, developed in just a few years, has garnered significant attention on a global scale.

Previously, Peru lacked ports capable of accommodating large container ships. These ships had to stop in Mexico, Panama, and other places to transfer goods destined for Peru onto smaller vessels before being transported. With the completion of the Chancay Port, the port berths can now accommodate large container ships with a capacity of 18,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), reducing direct shipping time from Lima to Shanghai by approximately 10 days.

With promising prospects for cooperation between China and Latin America, the Chancay Port will strongly consolidate Peru's position as a gateway that connects land and sea, Asia and Latin America.

Chancay is home to tens of thousands of permanent residents, and the mention of China and the Chancay Port is well-known to all. Local residents said that the construction of the port has brought more business opportunities and boosted tourism in the area. Peruvian scholars are optimistic about the potential of the Chancay Port to attract a fresh influx of foreign direct investment, thereby catalyzing regional economic growth.

The Chancay Port is the first smart and green port in Latin America. When it is completed, the port will bring Peru huge revenues and create a large number of jobs.

The vast Pacific Ocean separates China and Peru, but it also serves as a link and bridge connecting both countries.

Over 2,000 years ago, Chinese ancestors sailed across treacherous seas to establish the Maritime Silk Road connecting East and West. Over 500 years ago, the Inca people in Peru crossed rugged mountains to build the Inca Trail through the Andes Mountains.

Today, the Chancay Port is becoming a new starting point of the Inca Trail in the new era.

The BRI was proposed by China, with its achievements and opportunities benefiting the world.

The Piraeus Port in Greece serves as a vivid demonstration that the BRI is not merely a slogan or a myth, but a tangible and successful reality. The Colombo Port in Sri Lanka bears witness to the revival of Sri Lanka, known as the ancient "Crossroads of the East." The Gwadar Port in Pakistan is evolving into a key regional logistics hub. In recent years, President Xi has frequently mentioned ports on international occasions and has made visits to various ports worldwide.

Ports stretch far and wide, like pearls strung on a jade belt, linking Chinese opportunities and bringing benefits to people around the world.

