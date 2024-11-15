China to ensure success of Chancay Port with Peru: spokesperson

Xinhua) 20:25, November 15, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China will work with Peru to ensure the success of Chancay Port from construction to management and operation, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian told a daily press briefing that the two heads of state attended via video the inauguration ceremony of Chancay Port on Nov. 14 local time in Lima.

Chancay Port is not only an important project under Belt and Road cooperation, but also the first smart and green port in South America, Lin noted.

The first phase of the project, when completed, will reduce the sea shipping time from Peru to China to 23 days, thus cutting logistics costs by at least 20 percent. It is expected to generate 4.5 billion U.S. dollars in yearly revenues for Peru and create over 8,000 direct jobs, he said.

The completion of Chancay Port will effectively consolidate Peru's role as a gateway linking shipping routes across land and sea, and between Asia and Latin America, and boost the overall development and integration of Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), Lin said.

He added that the port's development plan also includes establishing animal rescue services to improve the environment of wetlands, beaches, and habitats, and contribute to sustainable development of the local economy and society.

Chancay Port is becoming a starting point of an Inca Trail of the New Era. From Chancay to Shanghai, it is witnessing the coming into shape of a new route across land and ocean between Asia and LAC in the new era, Lin said.

China will follow the guidance of the common understandings between the two presidents, and work with Peru to ensure the success of Chancay Port from construction through management and operation, so that it will empower the common development of Pacific's coastal economies, including China and Peru, and truly contribute to prosperity and happiness for Peru and all other LAC countries, the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Zhong Wenxing)