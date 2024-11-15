China to further ties with Peru: spokesperson

Xinhua) 21:21, November 15, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with Peru to bring the China-Peru comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a query about President Xi Jinping's state visit to Peru and his attendance at the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

Lin said this is President Xi's second state visit to Peru and also the third meeting between the two heads of state within this year. "It bears historical significance and is highly relevant to our times."

The spokesperson said President Xi and Peruvian President Dina Boluarte had in-depth exchange of views on bilateral ties, cooperation in priority areas and other issues.

President Xi noted that both China and Peru are ancient civilizations. Following the principle of equality, mutual respect, mutual trust and mutual learning, China-Peru ties have become a model of solidarity and cooperation between countries of different sizes, systems, and cultures. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 53 years ago, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries have grown rapidly, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples, according to Lin.

President Xi said the two sides need to synergize development strategies, tap cooperation potential, create a new pattern of practical cooperation, boost the driving force of the two wheels of trade and investment, advance the development of the two priority areas of traditional and emerging industries, and promote the integration of the industrial and supply chains.

Both China and Peru stand for multilateralism and oppose protectionism. China firmly supports Peru's presidency of APEC and will work for the success of this APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. China stands ready to strengthen communication and cooperation with Peru under the framework of the China-CELAC Forum and make positive contributions to the development of the relations between China and Latin America and the Caribbean, President Xi was quoted by Lin as saying.

"China stands ready to work with Peru, following the important common understandings between the two presidents, to further consolidate political mutual trust, upgrade practical cooperation, and bring the China-Peru comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries," Lin added.

