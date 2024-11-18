Home>>
Brazilian expert: China and Brazil important global players in climate field
(People's Daily App) 09:13, November 18, 2024
The G20 Leaders' Summit will be held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with the theme "Building a just world and a sustainable planet." Carlos Milani, Full Professor of International Relations at Rio de Janeiro State University, stressed the importance of prioritizing climate action in the China-Brazil partnership. He says both countries should seize this moment to integrate environmental and sustainable development issues as a core part of their agenda, rather than relegating them to secondary status.
