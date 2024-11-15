'To build a bridge between our countries': a Brazilian's brilliant Chinese dream

Loeher considers Chongqing to be his second hometown and the starting point for his Chinese dream. (Photo provided by the interviewee)

Despite their 16,908 km distance, Brazil's Rio de Janeiro and China's Chongqing have a lot in common. Both have vibrant cultures, friendly locals, and a mild climate, even though Chongqing is now experiencing winter while it is spring in Rio.

Chongqing has become like a second home to young Pedro Loeher, a master's student from Brazil who travelled there to fulfil his lifelong goal of studying China and meeting more Chinese friends.

"There are many similarities between our two nations. I'm interested in learning how a big nation like China can persevere in difficulties and unite its people. I can bring this experience back to my country," added Loeher.

For Loeher, the upcoming G20, which will be held in Rio de Janeiro, has given Brazil and China a new opportunity to highlight their shared values and strengthen their amicable relations.

"Chinese President Xi Jinping once said: 'China and Brazil have forged a friendship spanning mountains and oceans,' while our president Lula da Silva said: 'Friendship is like a bottle of wine, the older, the better,' and I think the quotes of our presidents have perfectly summed up friendship of our two countries," said Loeher.

"I'm thrilled that this year's G20 will serve as a forum to deepen our bonds and usher in greater collaboration and possibilities for Latin America and China. Chinese electric vehicles are commonplace on Brazilian roads; I hope my country will follow China's lead in embracing green transportation and renewable energy," he added.

A lifelong Chinese dream

It all began on a sunny afternoon when Loeher, a little boy, went to his uncle's library to peruse the children's bookshelves and found a volume about China's history and heritage.

"The book features many fantastic illustrations, presenting stories about the history of the mighty dynasties Tang and Han. It was my first dive into the vast ocean of Chinese culture, and I was immediately drawn to such fascinating facts," said Loeher.

Loeher learned more about China as the years passed and longed to visit the nation. As he dove further into China's past and present, he became enthralled by the country's remarkable development and friendship with nations all over the globe.

"The resiliency of the Chinese people has moved me, and I believe that coming here to uncover the mysteries of China's development is the only way to find the answers," Loeher stated.

One of Loeher's primary motivations for wanting to study in China was to gain insight into the country's efforts to reduce poverty. He was curious about China's rapid progress in improving people's lives and how the two countries could work together to make even more significant improvements for the people of Brazil and China.

"I have benefited from Brazil's recent initiatives to alleviate poverty. Therefore, I know firsthand how important it is to do so. As someone from a humble family, I feel especially touched by this subject. I hope I can bring such an experience back to my country," Loeher added, referring to China's successful implementation of history's largest-scale poverty alleviation program.

With such ambitions, Loeher applied for a Chinese scholarship and was approved by Southwest University in Chongqing to further his education in China. He had never left his own country before, and his feelings for China have only intensified since he arrived in September.

"The weather in Chongqing is scorching, even by Brazilian standards! And the food is even hotter, with plenty of chili and spice. I've gotten used to the weather and am much better at eating spicy food after barely two months of living here," said Loeher.

"My view of China is evolving, and for the better, daily. Communication can be even more challenging than linguistic obstacles due to the vast cultural differences between China and Brazil. No matter how badly I mess up my Chinese pronunciation, the Chinese I've encountered thus far have been more than happy to lend me a hand and offer encouragement," said Loeher.

"I plan to make the most of my time in China by continuing my education in the academic discipline of history. My ultimate goal is to assist Brazil and China in expanding their relationship further," he added.

Build a cultural bridge and tell China stories

In his free time, Loeher and his Brazilian pals started "Espetinho," a Portuguese-language social media account where they share stories and knowledge about international relations with their followers. "Espetinho" means "small skewer." They hope that sharing personal stories and exciting experiences can provide the audience with small, easy-to-digest bits of knowledge.

"Espetinho" allows Loeher to share his China stories with the rest of the globe while also refuting disinformation and bias against China on Western social media.

"These days, it's hard to go on any Western social media platform without encountering misinformation and outright lies against China. Since I'm now living in China and enjoying every second of it, I believe that relaying my story is the least I can do to reciprocate the Chinese people's goodwill to me thus far," said Loeher.

"I've heard a saying: if you dig up a hole in China, you'll end up in Brazil. We are on the opposite side of the globe, but I hope by communicating equally with each other, we can build a better friendship with each other," he added.

According to Loeher, he and his friends want to make a greater effort to share China stories not only with Brazilians, but also people around the world, so that they can see China through an unbiased lens.

Loeher expressed his desire to learn more about China and return to Brazil as an international relations professor. He hopes to demonstrate to fellow students the positive impact of China's cooperation with Brazil and other Latin American countries.

"Being able to serve as a bridge between our nations and cultures is one of my long-term goals. The Chinese people inspire me with their determination and optimism, and I hope to do what I can to help strengthen ties with them," said Loeher.

