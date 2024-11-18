China unveils heavy 'swarm carrier' UAV at airshow

08:53, November 18, 2024 By Liu Xuanzun, Fan Wei and Ma Jun in Zhuhai ( Global Times

A Jetank heavy unmanned aerial vehicle is on display at Airshow China 2024 in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, from November 12 to 17. It can carry missiles, bombs and smaller drones. Photo: Liu Xuanzun/GT

China has showcased for the first time the Jetank heavy unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at the Airshow China 2024, which wrapped up on Sunday. The large drone can not only carry missiles and bombs, but also smaller drones, earning it the nickname "swarm carrier."

The Jetank heavy drone, displayed at the outdoor static display area of the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), has a maximum takeoff weight of 16 tons, a maximum payload capacity of six tons, and a wingspan of 25 meters, the Global Times learned from AVIC.

The drone is described as a next-generation large unmanned aerial utility platform. It has eight hardpoints and a heavy-load fast-switchable mission module, and it can carry out missions such as airlift, airdrop, information support, and countermeasures, as well as fire strike and support by switching different modularized payloads, AVIC said.

The drone is equipped with a radar system and an electro-optical pod at its nose, indicating outstanding battlefield situational awareness and remote control capability via satellite link, said Fu Qianshao, a Chinese military aviation expert, standing beside the Jetank at the airshow.

Fu also noted that the heavy drone is equipped with a jet engine on its back, instead of propellers commonly seen on other armed reconnaissance drones, to provide stronger thrust.

The Jetank is displayed with multiple types of payloads during its exhibit at the airshow, including laser-guided bombs, glide bombs, anti-ship missiles, and air-to-air missiles.

"This huge drone can carry a wide range of weapons and equipment comparable to those carried by modern fighter jets and bombers," Fu told the Global Times.

The heavy drone is also exhibited with an isomerism hive module.

This means that this drone can carry different types of smaller drones in this module, hence the term "isomerism." When released from the "hive" module, these smaller drones can form a swarm in the air for different missions, according to Fu.

According to models shown at the airshow, the module can house dozens of smaller swarm drones.

The module is interchangeable. A logistics transport module was also showcased alongside the drone.

Wang Ya'nan, chief editor of Beijing-based Aerospace Knowledge magazine, told the Global Times on Sunday that the Jetank demonstrates China's leadership in developing drone carriers.

The maximum takeoff weight of 16 tons means that the Jetank is comparable to a light fighter jet, and eliminating the need for a pilot and associated equipment, the Jetank swarm carrier drone has as many as six tons of capacity to carry smaller drones, Wang said. "Imagine several Jetanks in a formation flying across a long distance to a combat area and releasing a drone swarm. The drone swarm, incorporated with China's latest AI technologies, could achieve highly effective combat outcomes."

The smaller drones also serve various roles, such as reconnaissance, strikes, communications, and electronic warfare, according to Wang.

Wang said the Jetank has strong potential for operational deployment in the future.

The six-day Airshow China 2024, held in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province, concluded on Sunday. Attracting nearly 600,000 visitors, the event facilitated deals worth 280 billion yuan ($38.7 billion), China Central Television reported.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)