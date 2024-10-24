China resolutely opposes unilateral sanctions and "long-arm jurisdiction"

Xinhua) 18:56, October 24, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Thursday when responding to a question about U.S. sanctions on Chinese drone-related entities.

MOC spokesperson He Yadong said that China has strict measures controlling the export of military and related dual-use products, and requires companies that trade controlled items internationally to comply with relevant laws and regulations.

Since the beginning of the Ukraine crisis, China has issued multiple announcements concerning drone control, and has clearly stipulated that non-controlled civilian drones must not be used for military purposes in violation of regulations. Relevant authorities have strengthened their examination and approval processes for the issuance of drone export permits in accordance with the law, and have intensified their inspection procedures for illegal exports.

China firmly opposes unilateral sanctions and "long-arm jurisdiction" that have no basis in international law and are not authorized by the United Nations Security Council, the spokesperson said.

When it comes to malicious acts that sanction or otherwise suppress Chinese companies by citing Russia-related issues, China will resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, He said.

