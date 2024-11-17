Home>>
Xi calls for tearing down walls impeding flow of trade, investment, technology and services
(Xinhua) 01:02, November 17, 2024
LIMA, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called for tearing down the walls impeding the flow of trade, investment, technology and services.
Xi made the remarks at the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.
