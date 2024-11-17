We Are China

Xi calls for tearing down walls impeding flow of trade, investment, technology and services

Xinhua) 01:02, November 17, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called for tearing down the walls impeding the flow of trade, investment, technology and services.

Xi made the remarks at the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

