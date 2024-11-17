China to host APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in 2026

Xinhua) 00:06, November 17, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- China will host the Economic Leaders' Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in 2026, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday while attending the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

