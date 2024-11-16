Highlights of Xi's remarks during APEC meeting

Xinhua) 20:06, November 16, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived here Thursday for a state visit to Peru and the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, where he has also had in-depth exchanges with world leaders on global cooperation, bilateral relations and the current international situation.

The following are some of the highlights of Xi's remarks and statements.

ON ECONOMIC GLOBALIZATION, ASIA-PACIFIC ECONOMY

-- Despite headwinds and undertows, economic globalization has always been the general trend, and the attempt to block economic cooperation under all sorts of pretexts and break up the interdependence of the world is nothing but backpedaling.

-- We should pursue economic globalization that is people-centered and delivers more balanced development and more equal opportunities, so that different countries, classes and communities can all benefit from development.

-- The success of the Asia-Pacific is due to our firm commitment to peace and stability in the region, to our continuous practices of true multilateralism and open regionalism, and to our deep faith in the trend toward economic globalization as well as mutual benefit and mutual success.

-- While further burnishing the Asia-Pacific hallmark of openness and inclusiveness, we should make new brand-building efforts to foster a green and digital Asia-Pacific, build an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future, and usher in another 30 golden years of development for our region.

ON CHINA-JAPAN RELATIONS

-- China-Japan relations are in a critical period of improvement and development, as the current international and regional situations face changes and turbulence.

-- China and Japan should manage differences in a constructive manner and maintain the political foundation of bilateral relations.

ON CHINA-NEW ZEALAND RELATIONS

-- Over the past decade, China-New Zealand relations have been developing with a sound and steady momentum, which has significantly enhanced the well-being of the people of both countries and is well worth cherishing.

-- China is ready to join New Zealand in building a bilateral relationship featuring mutual respect, mutual tolerance, cooperation and common development.

ON CHINA-CHILE RELATIONS

-- China and Chile are good friends who trust each other and good partners for win-win cooperation.

-- China and Chile should expand bilateral cooperation to more sustainable and broader areas with high-level free trade and more open industrial policies.

ON CHINA-SOUTH KOREA RELATIONS

-- No matter how the situation changes, China and South Korea should stick to the original intention in establishing diplomatic ties, firmly adhere to the direction of good-neighborliness and friendship, and remain committed to the goal of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation.

-- China and South Korea should strengthen high-level exchanges, enhance mutual understanding and trust, and strive for mutual achievements and common development.

ON CHINA-SINGAPORE RELATIONS

-- China and Singapore are friendly neighbors and important cooperative partners. Under the careful nurturing of successive generations of leaders of the two countries, bilateral ties have kept growing, setting a good example of mutual benefit and common development.

-- China is ready to join hands with Singapore and continue to march forward together on the road of modernization and open a new chapter of high-quality development.

ON CHINA-THAILAND RELATIONS

-- China and Thailand are close and friendly neighbors, with the concept of "China and Thailand as one family" standing the test of time and gaining renewed vitality.

-- China and Thailand should accelerate the construction of the China-Thailand Railway and expand cooperation in emerging fields such as new energy, digital economy and artificial intelligence.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)