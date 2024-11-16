Home>>
Xi attends 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting
(Xinhua) 22:43, November 16, 2024
LIMA, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday attended the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.
