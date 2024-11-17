We Are China

Xi calls for open, interconnected paradigm for Asia-Pacific cooperation

Xinhua) 00:53, November 17, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called for an open and interconnected paradigm for Asia-Pacific cooperation.

Xi made the remarks at the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)