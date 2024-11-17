Home>>
Xi calls for open, interconnected paradigm for Asia-Pacific cooperation
(Xinhua) 00:53, November 17, 2024
LIMA, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called for an open and interconnected paradigm for Asia-Pacific cooperation.
Xi made the remarks at the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)
Photos
Related Stories
- China to host APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in 2026
- Xi attends 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting
- Highlights of Xi's remarks during APEC meeting
- Full Text of Chinese president's written speech at APEC CEO Summit
- "We are in the same boat": Xi dynamizes G20 cooperation in uncertain world
- China on track to reach growth targets
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.