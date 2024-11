Xi says Asia-Pacific cooperation is confronted with challenges such as rising tendencies of geopolitics, unilateralism, protectionism

Xinhua) 00:52, November 17, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Asia-Pacific cooperation is confronted with challenges such as rising tendencies of geopolitics, unilateralism and protectionism, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday while attending the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

