Former Chinese agricultural minister expelled from CPC

Xinhua) 16:51, November 15, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Tang Renjian, former minister of agriculture and rural affairs of China, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC), according to a statement released by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision on Friday.

The decision was made following the conclusion of an investigation into Tang for serious violations of Party discipline and the law, according to the statement.

Tang, also a member of the 20th CPC Central Committee and former secretary of the agricultural ministry's leading Party members group, has been removed from public office.

Earlier in September, a decision was adopted at the 11th session of the 14th National People's Congress Standing Committee to remove Tang from the post of agricultural minister.

Tang was also deprived of his qualification as a delegate to the 20th CPC National Congress.

The statement said Tang was found to be ineffectual in implementing the CPC Central Committee's decisions and plans regarding agriculture, rural areas and rural residents, adding that he had "blindly" made decisions in poverty alleviation.

It accused Tang of being "morally corrupted" and showing "rampant greed." The investigation found that he had used his positions to seek profits for others in enterprise operations, project contracting and job adjustment, taking an "extremely large amount" of money and valuables in return.

Tang's actions constituted serious duty-related malfeasance and he is suspected of bribe-taking, according to the statement.

His illicit gains will be confiscated and his case will be referred to the procuratorate for review and prosecution, it added.

