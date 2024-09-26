Senior CPC official meets representatives attending GlobE Network meeting

Xinhua) 09:52, September 26, 2024

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, meets with some high-level representatives attending the plenary meeting of the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (the GlobE Network) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Li Xi, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), met with some high-level representatives attending the plenary meeting of the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (the GlobE Network) in Beijing on Wednesday.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, said China's unprecedented anti-corruption campaign since the 18th CPC National Congress has achieved overwhelming victory and been comprehensively consolidated.

He said China attaches great importance to international cooperation against corruption, earnestly implements the United Nations Convention against Corruption, and its anti-corruption proposals have contributed to global governance against corruption.

China is ready to work with other countries to uphold the values of fairness and justice, strengthen the international consensus on joint anti-corruption efforts, implement the principle of equality and inclusiveness, and jointly combat cross-border corruption, Li said.

Established in 2021, the GlobE Network is the world's most represented platform for anti-corruption law enforcement cooperation. Its plenary meeting is held in Beijing from Tuesday to Friday.

