Home>>
Vice governor of Yunnan under investigation
(Xinhua) 16:05, June 25, 2024
BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Li Shisong, vice governor of southwest China's Yunnan Province, is under investigation for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and the law, an official statement said Tuesday.
Li, also a member of the standing committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Yunnan Provincial Committee and deputy secretary of the leading Party members group of the Yunnan provincial government, is investigated by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, according to the statement.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Former senior legislator of Inner Mongolia under investigation
- China's anti-graft chief calls for deepened Party discipline education
- Senior political advisor Gou Zhongwen under probe
- China punishes 13,656 officials in April for violations of conduct rules
- Former senior provincial political advisor indicted for graft
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.