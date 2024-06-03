China's anti-graft chief calls for deepened Party discipline education

Xinhua) 10:33, June 03, 2024

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, visits a rural school in Mabian Yi Autonomous County of Leshan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 30, 2024.

CHENGDU, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Li Xi, China's anti-graft chief, has emphasized the need to carry out Party discipline education with high standards and strict requirements.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), made the remarks during an investigation and research tour in southwest China's Sichuan Province that began on Wednesday and concluded on Saturday.

He urged discipline inspection and supervision agencies nationwide to implement the arrangements made at the CCDI's third plenary session and push forward the high-quality development of related work.

While engaging in in-depth exchanges with ethnic minority communities in a village in Leshan City, Li stressed the need for efforts to address misconduct and corruption occurring on the doorsteps of the people, and the need for tightening Party discipline regarding the public.

He also visited an aviation company, an underground utility tunnel, the municipal public security bureau and a police station in Chengdu, the provincial capital.

He urged strengthened political oversight and anti-corruption efforts focusing on the country's most fundamental interests to facilitate high-quality economic and social development.

Discipline inspection and supervision agencies should play an exemplary role in conducting Party discipline education, which is a key task for this year's Party-building work, Li said when addressing a symposium during his tour.

He also stressed the need to integrate Party discipline education with efforts to rectify pointless formalities, with the aim of reducing burdens at the primary level.

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, addresses a symposium on Party discipline education, in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 31, 2024. Li made an investigation and research tour in southwest China's Sichuan Province that began on Wednesday and concluded on Saturday. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

