Home>>
Former vice president of Beihang University indicted for graft
(Xinhua) 15:33, May 13, 2024
BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Guang, former vice president of Beihang University, has been indicted on charges of taking bribes, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) Monday.
Following the National Commission of Supervision's investigations, a procuratorate in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, filed Zhang's case with the city's intermediate people's court, the SPP said in a statement.
Prosecutors accused Zhang of taking advantage of his various positions at Beihang University to seek undue profits for others and accepting an especially large amount of money and valuables in return.
Prosecutors had informed the defendant of his legal rights and heard the opinions of the defense counsel, the SPP statement said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Top procuratorate orders arrest of former Guangxi legislator for suspected bribery
- Former China Unicom general manager jailed for 16 years for bribery, power abuse
- 12 provincial-level officials punished by discipline watchdogs in Q1
- Former senior legislator of Inner Mongolia under investigation
- Former chairman of China Everbright Group indicted for embezzlement, bribery
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.