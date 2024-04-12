Former chairman of China Everbright Group indicted for embezzlement, bribery
BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Tang Shuangning, former chairman of China Everbright Group, has been indicted on charges of embezzlement and taking bribes, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) Friday.
Following the completion of the National Commission of Supervision's investigations, a procuratorate in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, filed Tang's case with the city's intermediate people's court, the SPP said in a statement.
Prosecutors accused Tang of using his post at the People's Bank of China to illegally gain vast sums from public assets.
He was also accused of taking undue advantage of his various positions to seek profits for others in matters such as job promotions and obtaining loans, and accepting an especially large amount of money and valuables in return.
Prosecutors had informed the defendant of his legal rights and heard the opinions of the defense counsel, the SPP statement said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Former senior emergency management official stands trial for bribery
- Former vice mayor of Chongqing indicted for bribery
- Former executive of China's oil giant indicted for bribery
- Senior provincial anti-graft official under investigation
- China's anti-graft chief urges eradication of breeding grounds for corruption
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.