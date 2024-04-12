Former chairman of China Everbright Group indicted for embezzlement, bribery

Xinhua) 13:05, April 12, 2024

BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Tang Shuangning, former chairman of China Everbright Group, has been indicted on charges of embezzlement and taking bribes, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) Friday.

Following the completion of the National Commission of Supervision's investigations, a procuratorate in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, filed Tang's case with the city's intermediate people's court, the SPP said in a statement.

Prosecutors accused Tang of using his post at the People's Bank of China to illegally gain vast sums from public assets.

He was also accused of taking undue advantage of his various positions to seek profits for others in matters such as job promotions and obtaining loans, and accepting an especially large amount of money and valuables in return.

Prosecutors had informed the defendant of his legal rights and heard the opinions of the defense counsel, the SPP statement said.

