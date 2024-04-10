Former vice mayor of Chongqing indicted for bribery
BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Xiong Xue, former vice mayor of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, has been indicted on charges of accepting bribes, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said in a statement on Wednesday.
Following the completion of the National Commission of Supervision's investigations, the People's Procuratorate of the city of Zhengzhou in central China's Henan Province filed Xiong's case to the city's intermediate people's court, according to the SPP statement.
Prosecutors accused Xiong of taking advantage of his various posts and abusing his power to seek illicit gains for others, while illegally accepting a huge amount of bribes in the form of money and valuables in return.
Prosecutors had informed the defendant of his legal rights, interrogated him, and listened to the defense counsel's arguments, the statement noted.
