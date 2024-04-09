Former executive of China's oil giant indicted for bribery

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Xu Wenrong, a former deputy general manager of China National Petroleum Corporation, has been indicted on charges of accepting bribes, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) on Tuesday.

Following the completion of the National Commission of Supervision's investigations, the People's Procuratorate of Shenyang City in northeast China's Liaoning Province filed Xu's case to the city's intermediate people's court, the SPP said in a statement.

Prosecutors accused Xu of taking advantage of his various previous posts to seek profits for others and accepting particularly large sums of money and valuables in exchange.

Prosecutors had informed the defendant of his legal rights, interrogated him, and listened to the defense counsel's arguments, according to the statement.

