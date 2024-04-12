Former senior emergency management official stands trial for bribery

April 12, 2024

FUZHOU, April 11 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Fusheng, former deputy head of the National Fire and Rescue Administration under the Ministry of Emergency Management, stood trial at the Intermediate People's Court of Fuzhou City in east China's Fujian Province on Thursday.

According to prosecutors, Zhang took undue advantage of his various positions, including those in the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Emergency Management, to assist individuals and organizations concerning matters related to project contracting, personnel promotion and job transfers from 1997 to 2022. In return, Zhang accepted money and valuables worth 38.93 million yuan (about 5.49 million U.S. dollars) personally and through related persons.

The prosecutors, the defendant and his lawyers cross-examined the evidence and gave their respective accounts, according to a court statement.

Zhang pleaded guilty and expressed remorse in his final statement.

The trial was attended by more than 40 people, including lawmakers, political advisors and members of the public.

The verdict will be announced in due course.

