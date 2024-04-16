Home>>
Former senior legislator of Inner Mongolia under investigation
(Xinhua) 09:35, April 16, 2024
BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Du Zi, former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the People's Congress of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, is under disciplinary and supervisory investigation, an official statement said Monday.
Du, also former deputy secretary of the leading Party members group of the Standing Committee, is being investigated by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the National Commission of Supervision for suspected severe violations of disciplines and laws, a statement from the two agencies said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Former chairman of China Everbright Group indicted for embezzlement, bribery
- Former senior emergency management official stands trial for bribery
- Former vice mayor of Chongqing indicted for bribery
- Former executive of China's oil giant indicted for bribery
- Senior provincial anti-graft official under investigation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.