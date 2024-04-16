Former senior legislator of Inner Mongolia under investigation

April 16, 2024

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Du Zi, former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the People's Congress of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, is under disciplinary and supervisory investigation, an official statement said Monday.

Du, also former deputy secretary of the leading Party members group of the Standing Committee, is being investigated by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the National Commission of Supervision for suspected severe violations of disciplines and laws, a statement from the two agencies said.

