Top procuratorate orders arrest of former Guangxi legislator for suspected bribery
(Xinhua) 11:02, May 08, 2024
BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Zhang Xiulong, a former regional legislator of Guangxi in south China, on suspicion of taking bribes.
Zhang was a deputy secretary of the leading Party members group of the standing committee of the people's congress of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and a former vice chairman of the standing committee.
The case was transferred to the procuratorial authorities for review and possible prosecution after the National Commission of Supervision concluded its investigation, the SPP said on Wednesday.
Further investigation into this case is still underway.
