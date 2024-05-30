Home>>
Senior political advisor Gou Zhongwen under probe
(Xinhua) 16:54, May 30, 2024
BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Gou Zhongwen, a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), is under investigation for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and the law, an official statement said Thursday.
Gou, also a deputy head of the Committee on Ethnic and Religious Affairs of the CPPCC National Committee, is investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, according to the statement.
