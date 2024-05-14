Former ICBC discipline chief indicted for graft

Xinhua)

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Liu Lixian, former member of the Communist Party of China committee of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and former head of its discipline inspection commission, has been prosecuted on suspicion of accepting bribes, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said on Tuesday.

Following the National Commission of Supervision's investigations, a procuratorate in Dezhou, Shandong Province, filed Liu's case with the city's intermediate people's court, the SPP said in a statement.

Prosecutors accused Liu of taking advantage of his various positions at the SPP, China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd., and the ICBC to seek profits for others and accepting a very large amount of money and valuables in return.

Prosecutors had informed the defendant of his legal rights and heard the opinions of the defense counsel, the SPP statement said.

