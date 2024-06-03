Former senior legislator of Inner Mongolia under investigation

June 03, 2024

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Wang Bo, former deputy head of the standing committee of the people's congress of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, is under investigation for suspected severe violations of disciplines and laws, a statement of China's top anti-graft body said on Monday.

Wang is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, according to the statement.

